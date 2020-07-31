Johnnie Lea Whittington
GRAYSON - Funeral services for Johnnie Lea Whittington, age 88, of Grayson will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 from the sanctuary of Cross Roads Baptist Church with Bro. Shane Duke and Bro. Todd Whittington officiating. Interment will follow in the Cross Roads Cemetery under direction of Riser & Son Funeral Home of Columbia. Johnnie Lea Whitten was born on August 21, 1931 at Grayson, LA to her beloved parents, Trowley John Whitten and Ruby Lea Carpenter Whitten and she passed from this life on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Plantation Manor Nursing Center in Winnsboro following an extended illness. The Whittington family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the church from 11:00AM to time of service. Mrs. Whittington retired with the Caldwell Parish Health Unit where she was a nursing assistant and also worked for many years with the WIC program. Prior to that she worked for Dr. W. M. Causey in his Columbia Heights Clinic and hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Richard "Sonny" Whittington, by two sons: Richard Whittington and Larry Dean Whittington, by her parents and a sister, Joann Whitten Meredith.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Harry Whittington (Linda); three daughters: Sharron Hammond (Larry), Brenda Moseley (Jerry) and Ruby Barrett (Chuck); two brothers: Guy Whitten (Norma) and Godfrey Whitten (Jean); brother-in-law, Oliver Meredith; her grandchildren: Todd (Dody), Miranda (Michael), Janice (Travis), Jonathan (Kelly), Christa (Steve), Patrick (Leslie), Spencer (Jessica) and Kylie (D T); and a number of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Womeldurf, Jonathan Moseley, Patrick Barrett, Charles Lee May, David May, Leonard Hutchinson, Dustin Wyant and Charles Oxner.
