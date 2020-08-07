1/1
Johnny Lee Dickey
1945 - 2020
Johnny Lee Dickey

West Monroe, LA - Funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Johnny Lee Dickey of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at The Pentecostals of the Twin Cities, 1255 Glenwood Dr. West Monroe, with Pastor Jason Ramsey, Bishop Mark Foster, and Bishop Marrell Cornwell officiating. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens, West Monroe, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.

Private family visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4pm-6pm at Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe.

Johnny was born in Crowville, LA September 19, 1945 and passed from this life surrounded by his family August 5, 2020 at the age of 74.

He attended the Pentecostals of The Twin Cities Church in West Monroe, LA.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dorothy Jane Dickey. They were married on September 19, 1978.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Garland and Mary Dickey; brothers, Robert, William, Lonnie and Daniel Dickey.

In addition to his wife, Johnny leaves behind his son, Ralph Gordon Cornwell, Jr. and his wife Candace; Daughters, Gloria Cornwell Flint and her husband Jackie, Jeanette Cornwell Stiffler and her husband James Paul Stiffler, Jr. (JP), and Annette Cornwell Terry and her spouse Mark Davis.

Also survived by Brothers, James Dickey and his wife Joy, Earl Dickey and his wife Hilda and sister, Rebecca Frost and her husband Bruce.

Also survived by Grandchildren, Donnie Cornwell, Tommy Dean McKee Jr., Ben Cornwell, Shawn-Michael Cornwell, John-Luke Cornwell, Will Haynes Ill, Misty Haynes, Christy Flint, Jacqueline Flint, James Flint, Tiffany Haynes, Grace Flint, Christopher Tyson, Erica Tyson, Dannette Tyson, Melissa Pace, Juli Stiffler, Jill Stiffler, Joel Stiffler, Heather Williams, Nicholas Little, 23 Great-Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Johnny worked for 15 years at The First Baptist Church of Swartz, LA, then not only attended, but worked at and retired from the First Pentecostal Church of Wichita, KS

Pallbearers will be Johnny's Grandsons and the Honorary Pallbearers will be his Great-Grandsons.

Griffin Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 396-3191
