|
|
Johnny Ray Johnson
Monroe - Funeral services for Johnny Ray Johnson, 59, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Dr. Dennis Swanberg and Bro. Spencer Rhoten officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Johnny was born October 10, 1959, in Monroe, LA, and passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center. He was a member of First Baptist Church of West Monroe, and Delta Waterfowl. Johnny loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, teaching children to hunt, training Labrador Retrievers and being a duck hunting guide. He never met a stranger, was a man of his word, and a faithful friend. Johnny had a selfless love for not only his friends but those in need.
Johnny was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, B.L. and Novella Atnip; paternal grandparents, Alex and Belle Johnson; parents, Raymond Harrison Johnson and Theona Ruth Atnip Johnson.
Survivors include the love of his life, Stephanie Greer Johnson wife of 28 years; son, Kavin Clay Johnson; son, Cory Ray Johnson and wife Jamie; granddaughter, Emarie Johnson; mother-in-law, Helen Carter Greer; sister, Renee Hines and husband Terry; and godson, John Pat Caples.
Pallbearers will be George Campbell, Ben Peters, Jeff Joyce, Edgar Jones, Terry Culver, David Aron, Marvin Almond, and Jimmy Griffin. Honorary pallbearers will be Kent Anderson, Greg Godeaux, Bob Sale, Michael Savage, Michael Jerkins, and Bill Boles.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Charis Men's Retreat Group for their support.
Memorials may be made to the Gastric Cancer Foundation, C/O The V Foundation, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 10, 2019