Johnny W. Willard
Monroe - Due to current health concerns a private family graveside service for Mr. Johnny W. Willard, 94, of Monroe, LA, will be held at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA with Rev. Ben McGehee and Rev. Betty Swanson officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Willard was born May 21, 1925, in Odessa, MO and passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home in Monroe, LA. He served in the United States Navy during WWII, serving in the Pacific for most of that time. He loved spending time with his family, especially later in life traveling with his wife across the country. Mr. Willard was a member of Lea Joyner United Methodist Church in Monroe, LA and a charter member of the Newcomer Sunday School Class. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, tend to his garden and was a member of the Buckhorn Hunting Club. His passion was spreading the love of his Lord and Savior by creating Jesus signs which have been shared all over the world.
Johnny Willard loved to dance. He went to sleep peacefully, and woke up waltzing across the heavens with his love Gilda while a band of angels play. They are two-stepping on some stardust a million miles away. Mr. Willard is preceded in death by his wife, Gilda Mae Willard.
Survivors include his children, Linda Kay Willard, Donald Ray Willard and wife, Frances, and Susan Willard Barrington and husband, Ken; grandchildren, Keith Willard, Tonya Miller, Jonathan Willard and wife, Emily, and Brad Barrington and wife, Brittany; great grandchildren, Allison Willard, Aaron Miller, John Cooper Willard, Grayson Henry Willard, and Amelia Barrington; great great-grandchild who will arrive shortly, Adrian Alvin Miller; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Faith Baptist Church Youth Group in Bastrop, LA, Lea Joyner United Methodist Church Evangelism Ministry or to the Dream Hunt Foundation.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020