Joseph Bradley Emery, Jr.
West Monroe - Graveside Services celebrating the life of Joseph Bradley Emery, Jr., 78, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, LA with Pastor Joe Rosales officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Mr. Emery was born on April 18, 1941 in St. Louis, MO and passed away on November 11, 2019 in West Monroe, LA. He was a member of Cedar Crest Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA and retired from Riverwood International working in the Transportation Department. Mr. Emery served in the United States Army. He was a Master Mason with the J.C. Stewart Masonic Lodge #460. He was an ardent supporter of West Monroe Dixie Youth Softball from 1977-2005. Mr. Emery is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Bradley Emery, Sr. and Bernie Dickerson Emery.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Emery; children, Terri Emery Myatt and husband, Bain of Charlotte, NC, Kristi Emery Richmond and husband, Jason of Maumelle, AR, and Stephen Emery and wife, Shea of West Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Tyler Myatt and wife, Erica, Hayden Myatt, Eliza Richmond, Jackson Richmond and Gracie Finklea Emery; great grandson, Holden Myatt.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Emery, Bain Myatt, Tyler Myatt, Hayden Myatt, Jason Richmond and Jackson Richmond.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to .
