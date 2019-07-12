|
Joseph Conrad Morris
Rayville - Funeral services for Joseph Conrad Morris, 22, of Rayville, LA will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Rayville, LA with Dr. Eddie Wren and Rev. Jimmy Pelley officiating. Interment will follow in the Antioch Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
Joseph was born December 16, 1996 in Monroe, LA and passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Monroe, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ronnie and Cindy Morris; grandparents, Flora and Joe Kalil and Joe and Maggie Morris; half brother, Ronald Ray Morris.
Joseph grew up in Rayville, LA. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Rayville and attended Riverfield Academy. Joseph loved sports and excelled in football, basketball, and baseball. He also loved animals and had dreams of becoming a Herpetologist. Joseph was a beloved brother, uncle, nephew, and grandson. He was affectionately known and will be remembered by many as "Jo Jo".
Survivors include his sister, Kylie Morris Brown and husband, Brad; grandparents, Jerry and Jackie Brown; aunts and uncles, Dennis Ashley and wife, Vivian, and Larry Morris and wife, Coleen, Richie Morris and wife, Kathy, and Heather Stephenson and husband, Brandon; nieces and nephews, Braedyn, Kinsley, and Emersyn Brown, Presleigh Stephenson, and Paisleigh Stephenson; cousins, Amy Raines, Travis Ashley, Jenna Morris, Olivia Wright and husband, Kyle; Larry Joe Morris and wife, Tracy, Cole Morris, and Mary Grace Morris; half sister, Randi Jackson; and half niece, Ashton Jackson.
Pallbearers are Zach Sharbono, John Kevin Greer, Marc Simmons, Cody Hixson, Brennan Morris, Brennan Shelton, Luke Senn, Jonah Sharbono, Cole Morris, and Noah Wroten.
Honorary pallbearers are Tristan Oswald and Matthew Weems.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Riverfield Academy Athletic Association, 115 Riverfield Dr, Rayville, LA 71269.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Rayville, LA.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on July 12, 2019