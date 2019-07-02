|
Joseph Lawrence Seidenspinner, Jr.
Monroe - Funeral services for Joseph Lawrence Seidenspinner, Jr., 90, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Jerry Daigle, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, with 12:30 PM Rosary, Wednesday at the Funeral Home.
Mr. Seidenspinner was born October 31, 1928, in Vicksburg, MS, and passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of Joseph Lawrence Seidenspinner, Sr. and Annie Seymour Nelson. At the age of 13, his family relocated to Monroe, LA. He attended Neville High School and Louisiana Tech in Ruston.
In 1949, he married the love of his life, Dot Saucier, with this union lasting almost 70 years. Larry began his career at the Corps of Engineers in Vicksburg and then for 40 years at Hill Lumber Company in Monroe as their residential designer. Many people knew Larry for the beautiful homes he designed in this area and the other neighboring towns. He worked tirelessly his whole life helping others in need. He donated many hours working on Our Lady of Fatima School and Church earning him the Diocesan Distinguished Service Award given by the bishop.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Betty Seidenspinner Lankford; his two daughters, Mary Kimberly and Rhonda Jeanne Seidenspinner; and granddaughter, Kristen Elizabeth Jones.
Left to cherish his precious memory are his wife, Dot; his daughter, Terri S. Fassett (Brian) of Monroe; son, Wayne Seidenspinner (Denise) of Sterlington; and daughter, Betty S. Allbritton (Bill) of Monroe. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Jennifer Rob Gay, Lauren Jones, Ben Allbritton, and Jacob Allbritton, as well as the six great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to his caring sitters, Pat and Helen, and also Janet Williams and the staff at Hidden Treasures.
Memorials may be made to the ! Help Fight Alzheimer's!
Published in The News Star on July 2, 2019