Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Monroe, LA
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Monroe, LA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Monroe, LA
Rev. Joseph Puthuppally

Rev. Joseph Puthuppally Obituary
Rev. Joseph Puthuppally

Monroe - A funeral mass celebrating the life of Rev. Joseph Puthuppally, 81, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Peter Mangham and Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery in Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, LA.

Father Joe went to his heavenly home on August 15, 2019, at the St. Francis Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Father Joe was ordained on October 2, 1966, in Pune, India. He served as Headmaster of the St. John's Catholic School in Banaras, India for 15 years. In 1986, he came to America and served as Pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Keyport, NJ. In 1997, he came to Monroe, where he served as Pastor of Our Lady of Fatima and St. Matthew Catholic Church until his retirement. He also served over the eastern deanery of the Shreveport Diocese. Father Joe loved the outdoors spending time in his gardens, with his specialty of growing beautiful roses, flowers and vegetables. He was an avid tea connoisseur and enjoyed the many flavors of different countries. Father Joe was a devout admirer of Mother Teresa. He and his sister, Thresa were present in Rome, Italy at her canonization.

Survivors: Four sisters, Thresa John, Sister Theres Martin, Rossamma Kuzyamthadam, and Bridght Paliyal; Brother, Mathew Joseph Puthuppally; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, LA, with a vigil wake service beginning at 6:30 P.M. with a Rosary following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church or St. Vincent DePaul.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 16, 2019
