Joy Johnson
Monroe - Joy Davis Johnson
Graveside Services for Mrs. Joy Davis Johnson, 96, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel Monroe, LA, with Rev. Matt Slate officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until Service Time on Wednesday at Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.
Mrs. Johnson died on February 18, 2019, at the Willow Ridge Nursing Home in Arcadia, LA. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Monroe, LA. Mrs. Johnson was a School Teacher for 33 years having taught at Ouachita Parish High School in Monroe, LA for most of that time. She is preceded in death by her husband, Percy L. Johnson, who was in the automobile business.
Survivors include her daughter, Carol Johnson LeBlanc and husband Ron of Ruston, LA, and their children, Brad LeBlanc and wife Dusty, and Blake LeBlanc and wife Susan, and their children, James and Lewis; son, Ken Johnson and wife Judy Kitchingham Johnson and their children, Jason and Leesa Johnson, and their children, Caroline and Cade, Lindsey Harper and husband Jordan, and their children, Ella Ryan, Boots, and Campbell; other relatives, Lanny and Carol Johnson, Polly Broussard, Joanie and Harold Dickens and many other nieces and nephews that she loved very much.
Published in The News Star on Feb. 20, 2019