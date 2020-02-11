|
|
Joy Terrell
West Monroe - Funeral services for Joy Terrell, 105, of West Monroe, will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Calhoun with Rev. Neil Everett officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until service time at the church under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Joy was born August 11, 1914 in Montgomery, LA and passed away February 10, 2020 in West Monroe. Joy was a true matriarch that was the glue that held the family together. She loved her family and held us close by organizing family reunions and demanding we attend. Joy also loved her church family especially her Faith Sunday School Class, always keeping us in her daily prayers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otha C. Terrell; and son, Arlon Terrell and his wife Linda Terrell and her parents, Edgar and Addie Jackson.
Joy is survived by her daughters, Elna Etheridge, Glenda Wilbanks and husband Randy, Patricia Jennings and husband Gene; son, Phillip Terrell and wife Nona; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Carlton Terrell, Delbert Wilbanks, Kevin Weems, Keith Wilbanks, Jeff Terrell and Taylor Wilbanks.
Honorary pallbearers Dolan Jackson, Julian Terrell and Bill Aikens.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
West Monroe
Published in The News Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020