Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens Open Air Mausoleum
West Monroe - Graveside services for Joyce Daniel Henry will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Kilpatrick's Serenity Gardens Open Air Mausoleum with Rev. Waymon Warren officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Saturday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, West Monroe. Joyce was born February 9, 1928 in Monroe, LA and passed away May 23, 2019 in West Monroe, LA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Durwood Henry. Joyce was a member of Fair Park Baptist Church. She loved fishing, gardening, cooking and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Henry Roberson and her husband Wesley, and Sandra Henry Wyatt; grandchildren, John Chapman and his wife Brandie, Chad Roberson and his wife Rhonda, and Amber Wyatt Nelson and her husband Bobby; and great-grandchildren, Robert Chapman, Lance Chapman, Rhylyn Chapman, Jacob Roberson and Kelsey Roberson. Pallbearers will be John Chapman, Chad Roberson, Robert Chapman, Bobby Nelson, Thomas Reppond, and Jacob Roberson. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star on May 25, 2019
