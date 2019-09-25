Services
Farrar Funeral Home - Farmerville
312 Smith St.
Farmerville, LA 71241
(318) 368-3043
Joyce Tucker
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home - Farmerville
312 Smith St.
Farmerville, LA 71241
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Farmerville Church of Christ
Joyce Tucker


1932 - 2019
Joyce Tucker Obituary
Joyce Tucker

Farmerville - Funeral services for Joyce Tucker, 86, of Farmerville will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Farmerville Church of Christ with Freddie Shows officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty Hill~Taylor cemetery under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.

Mrs. Tucker went to her heavenly home on September 23, 2019. Mrs. Tucker retired as a Bookkeeper at First United Bank after 33 years of service. Mrs. Joyce enjoyed cooking & baking for her family & was fondly known for her chicken & dressing & also a variety of special cakes. Mrs. Tucker was a member of Farmerville Church of Christ.

Mrs. Tucker was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Glynn Tucker; parents, J.B. & Eunice Albritton; three sisters, Diane Raymer, Carolyn Moore & Elaine Albritton; one brother, Jimmie Albritton; and infant son, Bryan Keith Tucker.

Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Lynn Fontana & husband, Mickey of Farmerville, La. and Marcie Simpson & husband, Eddie Joe of Jonesboro, La.; one brother, Rex Albritton & wife, Reba of West Monroe, La.; four grandchildren, Kristin Bryan of Farmerville, La., Shelby Simpson of Jonesboro, La., Lindsey Simpson of Greensboro, North Carolina & Jolea Simpson of Jonesboro, La.; one great grandson, Oliver Bryan; and a host of other family & friends.

Pallbearers will be Eddie Albritton, Gary Cobb, Stacy Albritton, Chris Strickland, Jerry Antley & Van Tucker.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. ~ 8:00 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel.

Online memorials may be left at farrarfuneralhomeonline.com

Farrar Funeral Home

Farmerville, La.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 25, 2019
