Juanita Luquette Yarbrough
West Monroe - Memorial mass for Juanita Luquette Yarbrough, 80 of West Monroe, LA., will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday November 20, 2020 at St. Paschal Catholic Church in West Monroe with Rev. Frank Coens officiating.
Mrs. Yarbrough was born on February 22, 1940 in Abbeville, LA., and passed away on November 10, 2020 in West Monroe, LA. She was a member of St. Paschal Catholic Church, State of Louisiana Clerical Association, Mon A'mie Newcomers Club and Mulhearn Group. Mrs. Yarbrough retired from the Louisiana State Department of Probation and Parole. She received and Associate Degree in Accounting from Delta Ouachita Vocational/Technical College.
A loving wife and mother, Juanita was a wonderful caring person. She truly enjoyed helping others and was always there when you needed her. She loved to fish and spent so many wonderful days on the lake with her husband. She loved her grandchildren and delighted in showing them off to everyone. Mama had a wonderful way of remembering everyone and took the time to treat those she met like family. She loved people and accepted everyone for who they were. She was witty and enjoyed making others laugh. Mama loved to play games and would stay up for hours with her sister and grandsons playing different card games and chicken foot dominos. She loved collecting things, she kept everything we ever gave her, including all the scribbled cards and stick figure drawings. Although she didn't particularly like animals, she put up with the various creatures brought in by her 4 daughters and her grandchildren and pretended to like all of them. She and her sister shared a very special bond. Although they lived hours apart, they would visit often and always had fun being together. Their girls would comment that they must share a brain, they acted so alike most of the time. Mama Loved her family deeply and was happiest when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerrold Paul Yarbrough, parents, Edwin and Bernice Luquette, brother Richard Luquette and wife Ava.
Survivors include her daughters, Jennelle Brulte, Jayne Stagg, Janet Reed and husband Lionel, Jo Womack; Grandchildren, Jerrold Logan Womack, Jacob Womack, Jordyn Stagg, Luke Stagg, Colton Reed; twin sister, Juanette Gumpert and Husband Armand of Carrier, MS.; brother Eddie Luquette and wife Carol of Chackbay, LA.; along with numerous nieces and nephews
Honorary Pallbearers will be Logan Womack, Jacob Womack, Jordyn Stagg, Luke Stagg and Colton Reed.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Thursday November 19, 2020 and a rosary will be said at 4:30 on Thursday at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, American Lung Cancer Association or to St. Paschal Catholic Church.
Online Registry/Condolences www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA