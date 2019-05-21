|
|
Judith N. Smith
Monroe - Funeral services for Judith N. Smith, 72, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Apostolic Restoration Church, West Monroe, LA. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of service Wednesday at the church.
Mrs. Smith was born August 23, 1946, in Monroe, LA, and passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center, Monroe. She was a member of Apostolic Restoration Church, West Monroe, and a registered nurse at Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Morehouse General Hospital. Mrs. Smith loved nursing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Lonnie L. and Annie Vee Moore; and husband, Ronald L. Smith.
Survivors include her children, Ronald W. Smith and wife Melody, and Mark W. Smith, all of Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Neva Kaitlyn Smith Patton, Emily Smith, Brody Smith, and Avery Smith; sister, Betty Wiley and husband Joey; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Duane Smith and wife Phyllis; sister-in-law, Diane Browne and husband Marty; nephews, Jay Wiley and wife Angie, Todd Wiley and wife Kelly, and Matt Hallford and wife Elizabeth; nieces, Carla and April Hallford; numerous great-nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Jay Wiley, Todd Wiley, Corbin Wiley, Kyle Wiley, Ronnie Cupit, and Bernard Powell. Honorary pallbearer will be Joseph Wiley.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 21, 2019