Judy Charlton Huffman
West Monroe - Funeral Mass Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Judy Charlton Huffman, 70, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Monroe, LA, with Fr. Paul Thunduparampil officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery in West Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe. Due to the current health concerns, the family asks friends to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Please come and go to allow everyone to visit with the family.
Mrs. Huffman was born on September 15, 1949 and passed away on August 31, 2020. She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and loved suspense novels. Above all Mrs. Huffman enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a wonderful loving mother, grandmother and wife. She always said her grandchildren have a special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshal Jay "Moose" Charlton and Clare Charlton.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Francis Huffman; sisters, Tina Leguin, and Maggie Edwards; son, Dennis Huffman and wife Rebekah; daughter, Stephanie Haney and husband Randy; grandchildren, Clare Haney, Gabe Haney, Belle Huffman, Luke Haney, and Avery Huffman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant House of New Orleans, 611 N. Rampart Street, New Orleans, LA 70112 or to the charity of your choice
.
Due to the excessive heat that we are currently experiencing, the family requests that anyone attending services please dress casually.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA