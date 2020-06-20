Judy Lavern Cook



West Monroe - Services for Ms. Judy P. Cook will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:00 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe, LA, with Blane Markham officiating. Interment will follow at Palestine Cemetery in Vixen, LA. Ms. Cook, a truck driver, was born on June 23, 1951 and passed from this life on June 12, 2020 at the age of 68. She enjoyed painting, needlework, sewing, listening to music, and cooking. Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Cook; father, Harvey Clarence Peterson; mother, Myrtle Leachman; stepfather, Royce Leachman; sisters, Frances Fuller and Rosa Lea White; brothers, Earchel and Charles Peterson. Survivors left to cherish her memories include her sons, Carlton Cook (Stacy) of Taft, TN; William Cook (Rebecca) of Calhoun, LA, Royce Cook (Kim) of West Monroe, LA; sisters, Betty Malone (Jerry) of Oak Grove, LA; JoAnn Hackney (James) of New Bruneville, TX; and Stepbrother, Royce Leachman (Rachael) of Houston, TX. She leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grand children that she loved and adored. Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe, LA









