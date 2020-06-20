Judy Lavern Cook
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Lavern Cook

West Monroe - Services for Ms. Judy P. Cook will be held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 2:00 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe, LA, with Blane Markham officiating. Interment will follow at Palestine Cemetery in Vixen, LA. Ms. Cook, a truck driver, was born on June 23, 1951 and passed from this life on June 12, 2020 at the age of 68. She enjoyed painting, needlework, sewing, listening to music, and cooking. Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Cook; father, Harvey Clarence Peterson; mother, Myrtle Leachman; stepfather, Royce Leachman; sisters, Frances Fuller and Rosa Lea White; brothers, Earchel and Charles Peterson. Survivors left to cherish her memories include her sons, Carlton Cook (Stacy) of Taft, TN; William Cook (Rebecca) of Calhoun, LA, Royce Cook (Kim) of West Monroe, LA; sisters, Betty Malone (Jerry) of Oak Grove, LA; JoAnn Hackney (James) of New Bruneville, TX; and Stepbrother, Royce Leachman (Rachael) of Houston, TX. She leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grand children that she loved and adored. Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Service
02:00 PM
Griffin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 396-3191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved