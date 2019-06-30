|
|
Julia Bernice Carter Crook
Bastrop - Julia Bernice Carter Crook was born on March 8, 1931, to Julia Lee Henley Carter and Allen B. Carter, Sr. in Lake Providence, LA and passed from this world on June 29, 2019, at The Oaks Nursing Home in Monroe, LA after a long illness.
Mrs. Crook, a homemaker, is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin E. Crook, Jr., son, Marvin Allen Crook, daughter, Brenda Lee Crook Lewis; her parents, and her siblings, Thelma Carter, William Carter (Cleo), Bud Carter (Lucile), Cecil Carter, and Bennie Carter.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Patricia Crook Crowe and husband Cory; son, Bennie Stephen Crook; stepson, Alfred Marvin Haring and wife Johanna; grandson, Joseph Michael Roan and wife Melissa; great-granddaughters, Mirabella and Cecily Roan, sister-in-law Odessa Carter Dolan; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Golden Funeral Home Chapel in Bastrop, LA with visitation from 5 PM to 7 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Golden Funeral Home.
Published in The News Star on June 30, 2019