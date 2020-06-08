Julian Venoy Kinnaird
Bastrop - Graveside funeral services for Julian Venoy Kinnaird are scheduled for 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Bartholomew Methodist Church Cemetery under the direction of Golden Funeral Home. Bro. Tim Post will be officiating the services. The family will receive friends at the cemetery prior to the service beginning at 9:00 AM.
Mr. Kinnaird, a life-long farmer and member of the Methodist Church, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at the age of seventy-five. His was a life of community service for many years. He served on the Tensas Levee Board, Bastrop Municipal Police and Fire Civil Service Board, along with the Louisiana Sweet Potato Commission. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam. Because of this, and his love for our country, veterans causes were always important to him. He was instrumental in creating the Morehouse Parish Veterans Memorial, located on the courthouse square. It was his vision to create a monument to recognize all veterans of Morehouse Parish who lost their lives defending their country.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Pauline Kinnaird; daughters, Jeana Kinnaird Jankowski and husband Chuck, Julie Kinnaird McCall and husband Chris, Jennifer Kinnaird Stephenson and husband Kenneth; sisters, Reatagae Kinnaird Wooden, Becky Kinnaird Johnson and husband Earnest, Cindy Kinnaird Shockey; and grandchildren, Baylee Jankowski, Cooper Kinnaird Stephenson, Katie McCall, Julian Stephenson, and Emma McCall.
Mr. Kinnaird is preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Mildred Kinnaird; brother, Tom Kinnaird; and brother-in-law, Harold Wooden.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Christmas, Zane Tubbs, Mike Venable, Dr. Mike Cannon, Rene Simon, Bruce Gasquet, Roy Rile, Vernon Carroll, Zack Hankins, Johnny Hattaway, Thomas Strickland, Lane Courson, Jimmy Doles, Mike Tubbs, Dr. Mike Strain, and Ralph Kinnaird.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Venoy Kinnaird Fund to Support Causes Important to Morehouse Parish. Donations can be mailed to the Community Foundation of SWLA, P.O. Box 3125, Lake Charles, LA, 70602, or online at www.foundationswla.org.
Following the services for Mr. Kinnaird, everyone is invited to attend a drive through pea cooking honoring Venoy at the family farm. Seating will be available for those wishing to stay and visit.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.