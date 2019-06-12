|
|
June Downs Holton
Delhi - Funeral service for Mrs. June Downs Holton of West Monroe, LA will be 2:00pm Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at West Heights Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA with Bro. Cecil Herrington officiating. Interment will follow at Serenity Gardens in West Monroe, LA under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00pm until 7:00pm Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Dr. West Monroe.
Mrs. June was born June 14, 1936 in Farmerville, LA, or as she called it, "Nip N Tuck". The family then moved to Bastrop where she met the love of her life, JW Holton. Together they resided in West Monroe, LA. Mrs. Holton passed from this life to her Heavenly Home on June 10, 2019 in Delhi, LA at the age of 82.
Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandsons were the joy of her life. She loved her pictures of all of them. She and Papaw babysat their youngest granddaughter, Marilee, while she was young, "loving" her to the point that her first daycare was traumatized when she started there. Jeff, Julie, and Sarah were spoiled once or twice a year when Grandma and PawPaw visited in North Dakota, or when they visited in Louisiana. Then came great-grandsons, Everett and Aaron (who nicknamed her June June) She talked about them daily.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, JW Holton; her son, Byron Jay Holton; her parents, Henry and Mittie Ann Downs; her sisters, Helena Patrick and Nevessa Dumas; brother-in-law, Paul Holton; and sister-in-law, Betty Brohan.
Survivors include her daughter, Lori Gibson and husband, Larry; son, Eric Holton and wife, Kristi; daughter-in-law, Ann Holton; grandchildren, Jeff Gibson and wife, Whitney, Julie Crain and husband, Nick, Sarah Gibson, Marliee Holton and fiancé, Jonathan Lofton; great-grandsons, Everett Crain and Aaron Puckett; step-grandchildren, Todd Self, Scott Self and Gwenee Banes (Wayne); step-great-grandchildren, Logan Self, Nocona Self, Taylor Self, Kara Banes, Jayde Self and Meadow Banes; sisters, Carol Hay, Ann Bonner, Erma Harp, Eunice Herring, Evonne Peoples, Kathy Beth and Julie Hale; brothers, Dale Downs and Ralph Downs.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Gibson, Nick Crain, Rocky Bonner, Terry Dumas, Steve Rogers and Shane Hale. Honorary pallbearer will be Frank McDanell.
We would like to thank Deerfield Nursing Home for their special care of "Mrs. June" these last years.
Published in The News Star on June 12, 2019