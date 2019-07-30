|
June Swayze
Monroe - Funeral services for June Swayze will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Monroe, LA, with Pastor Lynn Malone officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home, 1200 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA.
June was born December 30, 1923, in McGehee, AR, and passed away July 26, 2019, in Monroe, LA. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Monroe, a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, and a lifetime member of PTA. June was a retired educator, teaching at Ridgedale Academy, Ouachita Christian School, and Grace Episcopal School. She earned her Master's Degree from Northeast Louisiana University, now ULM. She was preceded in death by her husband Marcus Desha Swayze; her son Marcus Desha Swayze, Jr.; and her brothers and sisters.
June is survived by her daughters Judith Swayze Blackman and husband John of Pensacola, FL, Desha Swayze of Monroe, LA, and Courtney Swayze Eckmann and husband Douglas of Fort Myers Beach, FL; son Dr. Chris Swayze and wife Dr. Sandra Swayze of Lexington, KY; grandchildren John L. Tolar, III, Judith Desha Thomas, Matthew Murrow, and Courtney Rebecca Theriot; and great-grandchildren Dutton and Jabari Thomas, and Julia and Margaret Theriot.
Pallbearers will be Doug Walters, John Tolar, Jr., John Tolar, III, Matthew Murrow, Doug Eckmann, John Blackman, and Michael Thomas.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse.
Published in The News Star on July 30, 2019