Services
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
(318) 728-4167
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Brown-Holley Funeral Home Llc
603 Francis St
Rayville, LA 71269
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Blaylock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Marie Blaylock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Marie Blaylock Obituary
Katherine Marie Blaylock

West Monroe - Funeral services for Katherine Marie Blaylock, 44, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA with Bro. Anthony Stewart officiating and the eulogy by Mrs. Collette Malone officiating. Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA.

Kathy was born February 14, 1976 in Monroe, LA and passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her home in West Monroe, LA after a short illness.

Kathy was employed by GIS Benefits. She was a insurance agent for many years with State Farm, Farm Bureau, and American National.

Kathy is preceded in death by her grandmother, Frances Jones and grandfathers, W.B. Blaylock and Robert Freeland.

Survivors include her parents, Gene and Barbara Blaylock of Rayville; brother, Travis Blaylock and wife, Rene of Rayville; special aunt, Aunt Pattie of Monroe; nephews, Spencer Cade Blaylock of Mangham and Christian Wyatt; niece, Adley Blaylock of Rayville; grandmother, Sarah Freeland of CA; God Mother, Linda Getchell; and numerous other extended family members.

Pallbearers are Ray Bendily, Matt Brakefield, Barkley Blaylock, Colby Ogden, Christian Wyatt, Michal Carland, Kevin Russell, and Jimmy Cockeran.

The family request memorials be made to CASA.

Visitation is 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Wednesday at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -