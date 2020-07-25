Kathleen McHenry Wilkins
Lufkin, TX - Funeral services for Kay McHenry Wilkins, born in Monroe, Louisiana, September 9, 1929 and a resident of PineCrest Retirement Community in Lufkin Texas, will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Hasley Memorial Pavilion in the Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe, Louisiana with Reverend Shawn Hornsby officiating, under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin and Mulhearn Funeral Home of West Monroe.
Kay passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Lufkin. She is survived by sons, Paul (Jill), Andy (Olivia), and Duncan (Heather); sister, Sarah Grant and brother-in-law, Bob Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Carver Wilkins; infant daughter, Laura Kathleen Wilkins; mother, Mary (Salter) Copeland; father, B. Gunby McHenry; and sister, Armande Kennedy. Surviving Kay are her grandchildren, Aaron, Adam, Zach, Carver, Autumn, Kelsey, Hannah, and Nolan; also great-grands, Makenna, Colin, Andrew, Whitten, Elle, and Jake.
Upon graduation from high school Kay enrolled at Northeast Junior College. After completion of the two-year program, she entered Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge where she earned her BA Degree. Kay worked for the Social Welfare System in Monroe for several years. Moving to Texas she became certified in education and earned a Masters Degree in English at Stephen F. Austin State University. Her teaching career covered 25 years in the Lufkin Independent School District at Lufkin Middle School. Retirement turned Kay to volunteering. She spent 25 years of volunteer service at Memorial Hospital and many years in the library of Lufkin First United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com
.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.