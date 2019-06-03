|
Kathryn Hale Kennedy
Lake Providence, LA - KATHRYN (HALE) KENNEDY, 91
LAKE PROVIDENCE, LOUISIANA
Cox Funeral Home
Lake Providence, Louisiana
LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA - Funeral services for Kathryn Hale Kennedy, age 91 of Lake Providence, Louisiana will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Lake Providence, Louisiana.
Reverend Henry Stone will officiate.
Interment will follow in the Lake Providence City Cemetery in Lake Providence.
Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Lake Providence.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Lake Providence.
Mrs. Kennedy passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, Louisiana.
She is survived by her husband, Leonard Roberts Kennedy of Lake Providence, Louisiana; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Frances Kennedy of Tallulah, Louisiana; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Jennifer Kenndy of Greenville, South Carolina; daugher, Ann Nutt of Benton, Louisiana; granddaughter, Kim Donham (Ronnie) of Tallulah, Louisiana; grandson, Billy Kennedy of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; granddaughter, Meredith Sims (Bo) of Greenville, South Carolina; grandson, Brant Kennedy of Greenville, South Carolina; Lisa Nutt of Austin, Texas; five great grandchildren: Will Donham, Colin Donham, Kathryn Sims, Harper Sims and Olivia Sims; brother, Bill Hale of Mesa, Colorado; niece, Marie Hale of Mesa, Colorado and nephew, Billy Hale of Salsbury, North Carolina.
Pallbearers are: David Oswalt, Mike McKenzie, Major Amacker, Robbie Bagbey, Ricky Bagbey and John Brown.
