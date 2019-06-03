Services
Cox Funeral Homes
210 N Hood St
Lake Providence, LA 71254
(318) 559-2986
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Lake Providence, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Lake Providence, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Hale Kennedy


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathryn Hale Kennedy Obituary
Kathryn Hale Kennedy

Lake Providence, LA - KATHRYN (HALE) KENNEDY, 91

LAKE PROVIDENCE, LOUISIANA

Cox Funeral Home

Lake Providence, Louisiana

LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA - Funeral services for Kathryn Hale Kennedy, age 91 of Lake Providence, Louisiana will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Lake Providence, Louisiana.

Reverend Henry Stone will officiate.

Interment will follow in the Lake Providence City Cemetery in Lake Providence.

Services are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Lake Providence.

A time of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 AM on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Lake Providence.

Mrs. Kennedy passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Roberts Kennedy of Lake Providence, Louisiana; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Frances Kennedy of Tallulah, Louisiana; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Jennifer Kenndy of Greenville, South Carolina; daugher, Ann Nutt of Benton, Louisiana; granddaughter, Kim Donham (Ronnie) of Tallulah, Louisiana; grandson, Billy Kennedy of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; granddaughter, Meredith Sims (Bo) of Greenville, South Carolina; grandson, Brant Kennedy of Greenville, South Carolina; Lisa Nutt of Austin, Texas; five great grandchildren: Will Donham, Colin Donham, Kathryn Sims, Harper Sims and Olivia Sims; brother, Bill Hale of Mesa, Colorado; niece, Marie Hale of Mesa, Colorado and nephew, Billy Hale of Salsbury, North Carolina.

Pallbearers are: David Oswalt, Mike McKenzie, Major Amacker, Robbie Bagbey, Ricky Bagbey and John Brown.
Published in The News Star on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now