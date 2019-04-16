Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
(318) 323-9611
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hasley Cemetery Gazebo
Kathryn Kirwan Hamilton

Kathryn Kirwan Hamilton Obituary
Kathryn Kirwan Hamilton

West Monroe, LA - Graveside services for Kathryn Kirwan Hamilton, 88, of West Monroe, Louisiana, will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Hasley Cemetery Gazebo. Family friends Tim Cotita and Garland Puckett will provide the eulogy.

Mrs. Hamilton worked for the Social Security Administration for 32 years. During that time, she earned several awards for outstanding service. She was also known to many in town for her amazingly delicious chocolate chip cookies, which she baked as gifts and generously gave as gifts from her heart. She was generous and giving and leaves behind many loving friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Dale Hamilton; father, Leo Patrick Kirwan and mother, Katherine Rose Weber Kirwan.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Hamilton McCourt and Catherine Louise Boyd and husband, Frank Boyd; grandsons, Garrett Hamilton McCourt and his wife, Valerie Christine McCourt, Jason Michael McCourt and wife, Kira Michelle McCourt and Evan Peter McCourt; great grandsons, Mason Phoenix McCourt and Maverick Archer McCourt; granddaughter, Kathryn Anne Ryan; grandson, Michael Robert Ryan; great granddaughters, Brianna Catherine Ryan and Aurora Alexandria Ryan.

Honorary pallbearers will be, Garrett McCourt, Jason McCourt, Evan McCourt, and Al Kirwan.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 16, 2019
