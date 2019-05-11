Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM
1930 - 2019
Kathryn Walker Obituary
Kathryn Walker

West Monroe - Funeral services for Kathryn Walker will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, May 12, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. John Ney and Victor Cheeks will be officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.

Kathryn was born December 28, 1930 in Castor, LA and passed away May 8, 2019 in West Monroe. She retired from Cheeks Heating and Air as a secretary and was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, W. A. Walker, great-granddaughter, Kirsten Stanfield, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.

Kathryn is survived by daughter, Marsha Stanfield and husband Ronnie; granddaughter, Rachel Eddy and husband Allan; grandsons, Jason Stanfield and wife Katie, and Will Stanfield.

Pallbearers will be Mike Sills, Chris Keene, Ryan Cheeks, Eugene Moore, Evan Salter and Rick Rieger.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Published in The News Star on May 11, 2019
