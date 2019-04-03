Kathy Hill



West Monroe - Funeral services for Kathy Hill, 69, of West Monroe will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Luna Assembly of God Church. Pastor Butch Pilcher and Pastor Marvin Downs will officiate. Interment will follow at Luna Assembly of God Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, 5:00 PM-7:00 PM at the church.



Kathy was born July 21, 1949 in West Monroe, LA and passed away April 1, 2019 in West Monroe. She was a giver. She gave so many hours to others to help and care for others. She loved her family and God more than anything. Kathy was a devoted member of Harvest Assembly of God Church and shared many friendships there. She loved to travel with her husband and family. Kathy was preceded in death by her father, James Downs; sisters, Joanie Stafford, Patricia Smith, Dianne Hattaway and grandson, Myles Hill.



Kathy is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 44 years, Martin; daughter, Lisa Cheek and husband Ed; son, Christopher Hill and wife Kelly; grandchildren, Laina Cheek, Jenna Cheek, Declan Hill and Mylee Hill; mother, Bobbie Downs; sisters, Joyce Foster and husband Ted and Peggy Dunn and husband John, and Frances Kaye South, as well as several nieces and nephews.



Thanks to Louisiana Hospice, especially Marla Martin RN for their help in making her transition to heaven peaceful and comfortable. Special thanks to Peggy Dunn (sister) who gave her daily loving care during her lengthy illness.



Pallbearers will be Richard Stafford, Tyler Hattaway, Shannon Smith, David Dunn, Drew Benton and Bassel Mahgoub.



Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Foster, James Smith, John Dunn, Hayward Hattaway and Wesley Glidewell.



