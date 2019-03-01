|
Katie D. Monroe
Gilbert, LA. - Services for Mrs. Katie D. Monroe, 94 of Gilbert, LA will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Gilbert, with Rev. Gordon Donahoe officiating. Interment will follow in South Central Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. till time of service on Saturday, March 2nd at First Baptist Church in Gilbert.
Online registry/condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star on Mar. 1, 2019