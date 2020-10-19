Kay Donna Whitlock Shelton



Kay Donna Whitlock Shelton, formerly of West Monroe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14. She was born on September 6, 1951 to Charles and Betty Whitlock and was a graduate of West Monroe high school in 1969. She went on to earn an Associates degree in nursing at Louisiana Tech University and worked on the heart team at St. Francis. Kay's passion in life was supporting those in need by using her own life experience to help guide them. Her love for her friends and family was surpassed only by her love for the Lord. Everyone that met her knew her kindness.



She is survived by her son, David "Brent" Shelton, Jr., his wife, Lindsay Shelton, and her grandson, David "Trey" Shelton, III, with whom she lived for the last four years in Baton Rouge. She is also survived by her sister, Rhonda Hearne, nephews Michael Hearne and Ryan Hearne and their families. A private memorial service will be held at Fairpark Baptist Church at a later date.









