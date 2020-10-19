1/1
Kay Donna Whitlock Shelton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay Donna Whitlock Shelton

Kay Donna Whitlock Shelton, formerly of West Monroe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14. She was born on September 6, 1951 to Charles and Betty Whitlock and was a graduate of West Monroe high school in 1969. She went on to earn an Associates degree in nursing at Louisiana Tech University and worked on the heart team at St. Francis. Kay's passion in life was supporting those in need by using her own life experience to help guide them. Her love for her friends and family was surpassed only by her love for the Lord. Everyone that met her knew her kindness.

She is survived by her son, David "Brent" Shelton, Jr., his wife, Lindsay Shelton, and her grandson, David "Trey" Shelton, III, with whom she lived for the last four years in Baton Rouge. She is also survived by her sister, Rhonda Hearne, nephews Michael Hearne and Ryan Hearne and their families. A private memorial service will be held at Fairpark Baptist Church at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved