Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1200 Lamy Lane
Monroe, LA 71201
(318) 323-9611
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaydell Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaydell Currie Jackson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaydell Currie Jackson Obituary
Kaydell Currie Jackson

Monroe, LA - Kaydell Currie Jackson was born on December 9, 1938 in El Dorado, AR and passed away on July 17, 2019 in Monroe, LA . She was the only child of Horace George Currie and Julie Scutari Currie. After her graduation from Arkansas Baptist Hospital with a R. N. degree she attended Charity Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Jack Tom Jackson and stepson, John Edgar Jackson.

She is survived by her 2 children, Jack Tom "Tommy" Jackson, Jr. his wife Kelly and Julie Jackson Brandt; 4 grandchildren, John Thomas Jackson and Ellison "Ellie" Currie Jackson, Reilly Kaydell Brandt and Jackson Thomas Brandt; stepchildren, Jennifer Jackson Moss and husband, Dr. Charles Moss, Patrick "Woody" Jackson and wife, Laura Jackson, and Amy Jackson Dixon, and their children, Andrew Moss, Meredith Moss, Miller Moss Craig Dixon, Chris Dixon, Katherine Dixon, Margaret Jackson Moses and Sandra Jackson Codresco; sister-in-law, Mary Alice "Baby" Loflin. friends of fifty plus years , Mike & Dianne Cage, Ed & Anna Claire Seymour and Pat and Doris Siudy.

Kaydell was very active in the Monroe community and was a member of several clubs including the Monroe Garden Club, River Book Club, Potpourri Book Club, Ouachita Parish Republican Women's Club, The Monroe Symphony, The Daughters of the American Revolution, The N. E. Louisiana Genealogical Society and was a lifetime member of the N.R.A.

Kaydell will be laid to rest at a private interment service to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Humane Society for Adoption - Monroe, LA, All Hounds on Deck- Farmerville, LA, Save-a-Lab - Rhode Island or the charity of the giver's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now