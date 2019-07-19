Kaydell Currie Jackson



Monroe, LA - Kaydell Currie Jackson was born on December 9, 1938 in El Dorado, AR and passed away on July 17, 2019 in Monroe, LA . She was the only child of Horace George Currie and Julie Scutari Currie. After her graduation from Arkansas Baptist Hospital with a R. N. degree she attended Charity Hospital School of Nurse Anesthesia. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Jack Tom Jackson and stepson, John Edgar Jackson.



She is survived by her 2 children, Jack Tom "Tommy" Jackson, Jr. his wife Kelly and Julie Jackson Brandt; 4 grandchildren, John Thomas Jackson and Ellison "Ellie" Currie Jackson, Reilly Kaydell Brandt and Jackson Thomas Brandt; stepchildren, Jennifer Jackson Moss and husband, Dr. Charles Moss, Patrick "Woody" Jackson and wife, Laura Jackson, and Amy Jackson Dixon, and their children, Andrew Moss, Meredith Moss, Miller Moss Craig Dixon, Chris Dixon, Katherine Dixon, Margaret Jackson Moses and Sandra Jackson Codresco; sister-in-law, Mary Alice "Baby" Loflin. friends of fifty plus years , Mike & Dianne Cage, Ed & Anna Claire Seymour and Pat and Doris Siudy.



Kaydell was very active in the Monroe community and was a member of several clubs including the Monroe Garden Club, River Book Club, Potpourri Book Club, Ouachita Parish Republican Women's Club, The Monroe Symphony, The Daughters of the American Revolution, The N. E. Louisiana Genealogical Society and was a lifetime member of the N.R.A.



Kaydell will be laid to rest at a private interment service to be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Humane Society for Adoption - Monroe, LA, All Hounds on Deck- Farmerville, LA, Save-a-Lab - Rhode Island or the charity of the giver's choice.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.



Kilpatrick Funeral Home



Monroe, LA Published in The News Star on July 19, 2019