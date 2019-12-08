|
|
Ken Fletcher Booth
Bossier City - Memorial services for Ken Fletcher Booth, 76, native of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe, with Dr. Randy Harper of Bossier City officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until service time, Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ken was born July 18, 1943, and passed away on December 6, 2019, in Bossier City, LA at home surrounded by his family.
He grew up in the cotton fields and cattle pastures of Richland Parish.
Ken had a phenomenal career that has touched so many for 50 plus years. Starting in radio and then News Director at KNOE TV. He was widely recognized for hard hitting investigations involving government fraud and abuse.
Ken's most treasured accomplishments are his four children. His proudest career accomplishment was reporting as a White House correspondent for 19 years while covering the overseas summits and State visits of Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, and George H.W. Bush.
He lived his later retirement years out in Yuma, Arizona at the foot of the Gila Mountains while still keeping everyone informed of current events through Facebook and of course his story telling. He gave everyone eyes to see what he sees through his eyes - the Arizona that he loved so much.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, William T. and Hazel Booth, sister, Barbara Booth Netherland.
Survivors include daughters, Kim Booth Thornton, Kay Booth Lanier, and Kathy Lee Booth; son, William Kenneth (Fletcher) Booth; eight grandchildren, Tara Munn, Ashley Alexander, Jessica Lanier, Rachel Needham, Karly Lamm, Kyle Lamm, Ryan Leyva, Grace Booth; four great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Billy Netherland, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to in his name.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019