Kendall Rae Purvis
Monroe - Kendall Rae Purvis, 66, of Monroe, Louisiana passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Baton Rouge, Ken was the son of Jean Craig Purvis and the late Chester Rae Purvis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Hammons Purvis. Ken was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a resident of the Northeast Louisiana Veterans' Home.
Ken graduated from Pride High School in 1971. He had a smooth bass voice, and loved to sing and listen to Southern Gospel music. He also inherited a love for story-telling, and enjoyed passing a good time doing so. Ken's greatest love, however, was his family, whom he loved passionately and enjoyed each opportunity he had to spend time with them.
In addition to his mother, Jean Purvis of Ruston, Ken is survived by a sister, Janet Johnston, also of Ruston; three brothers, Gary Purvis (Margaret) of Royston, GA, Bob Purvis (Karen) of Forney, TX, and Alan Purvis (Sharon) of Benton, LA. He also leaves behind granddaughters, Arryn Jones and Laila Jones; a special niece and nephew, Jeremy and April Burnham; a niece and loving caregiver, Cherie Brittingham; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Bayou Rouge Baptist Church Cemetery in Evergreen.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness and care provided by the staff at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport, LA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sandy Creek Baptist Church Building Fund at P.O. Box 10, Pride, LA 70770.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019