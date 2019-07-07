|
|
Kenneth Charles Gritzmacher
La Plata, MD - Kenneth Charles Gritzmacher, age 69 of La Plata, Maryland, passed away peacefully May 26, 2019. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and avid sportsman who enjoyed the outdoors. Ken cherished time spent with his young grandchildren and enjoyed keeping company with friends at the American Legion.
Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on November 4, 1949, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Georgia (Stewart) Gritzmacher, and was one of three siblings. Ken was married for 28 years to the late Carla (Wainright) Gritzmacher.
After his discharge from the Air Force, Ken was employed as a civilian at Andrews Air Force Base in Camp Springs, Maryland, until his retirement in 2011.
Ken is survived by his mother Georgia of Monroe, Louisiana; his brother Thomas; sons Michael Battaglia; Steven Battaglia and daughter Amy Jo Gritzmacher.
Private burial with military honors took place at a later date at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The News Star on July 7, 2019