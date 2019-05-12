|
Kenneth James Hancock
Monroe - A funeral mass celebrating the life of Kenneth James Hancock, 57, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Interment will be in St. Matthew Catholic Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Kenneth died May 9, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Kenneth was a retired Major with the Monroe Police Department, after 30 years of service. He was a member of the MPD bomb squad, dive team, and a field training officer during his stint of duty. He also served as a crime scene investigator, a patrol officer, and helped out anywhere he was needed. As he would describe himself, "He was just a simple policeman." He could also be found for the last 20 years or so, working off duty at Dillard's and St. Matthews Catholic Church until his illness. He had a peppermint and a smile for all he would meet!
Ken was a family man. He loved his family and his family loved him. He was a sixth-generation descendant of the Don Juan Filhiol family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jess Anna Hancock; brother, Fred L. Hancock, III; and sister, Mauri Anne Hancock.
Survivors: wife, Paula Jan Hancock; daughters, Elizabeth Hancock and Anne Marie Hancock, and her fiancé Isaac Douget; parents, Fred and Maureen Hancock; in-laws Herbert and Marilyn Barefoot; granddaughter, Penelope Douget
Pallbearers will be Bob Brown, Bill Webb, Smoke Matthews, Brant Heath, Greg Bauer, Mickey Tucker, Jimmie Bryant, and Anthony Matthews. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Monroe Police Department and Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4:30 PM until 7:30 PM Monday at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA. Vigil wake service will be held at 7:00 PM.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on May 12, 2019