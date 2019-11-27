Services
West Monroe - Graveside Services Celebrating the Life of Kenneth Lee McCoy, 66, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA with Dr. Woods Watson officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.

Mr. McCoy was born on February 24, 1953, in St. Joseph, MI, and passed away on November 26, 2019, at his residence in West Monroe, LA. Kenneth loved gardening, riding four wheelers, and watching the History Channel. He was an avid coin and model car collector. He also loved watching his grandson, Bryntlee play baseball and football, and especially loved spending time with his grandsons and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty McCoy.

Survivors include his children, Brandon McCoy and wife, Brooke and Josh Smith; grandchildren, Bryntlee and Branson McCoy; sister, Kathy Sims and husband, Terry; brothers, Kevin McCoy and wife, Marilyn, Kerry McCoy and wife, Theresa and Kayne McCoy and wife, Laura; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Jack Sims, Jesse Sims, Terry Sims, Brandon McCoy, Josh Smith, and Wyatt Bagwell.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Published in The News Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
