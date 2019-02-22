Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mausoleum Chapel
Mulhearn Memorial Park
Kenneth Lee Reppond Obituary
Kenneth Lee Reppond

Monroe - Funeral services for Kenneth Lee Reppond, 59, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Mausoleum Chapel at Mulhearn Memorial Park with Lanis Pettit officiating. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.

Kenneth died February 20, 2019 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.

Kenneth was in the grocery business for over 41 years, serving in management positions. He was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the L.S.U. Tigers.

Kenneth is preceded in death by father, Percy Lee Reppond.

Survivors: Son, Anthony Lee Reppond of Madison, MS and his loving mother, Lisa Reppond Johnson of Clinton, MS; Grandchildren, Riley Kate Reppond and Jackson Lee Reppond; Mother, Mrs. Maxie Reppond of Monroe, LA; Sisters, Margaret R. Phillips and husband, Clayton of Bentonville, AR and Sandra Trichell and husband, Lamar of Monroe, LA; Brother, Ricky Reppond and wife, Christine of West Monroe, LA.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his lifelong and best friend, Danny Corrent.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. Friday at Mulhearn Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Danny Corrent, Chris Howse, Mike Key, Gary Holloway, Ricky Reppond, and Scott Whitaker

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe
Published in The News Star on Feb. 22, 2019
