Kent McConkey
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kent McConkey

Keller, TX - Funeral Services for Kent McConkey, 61, of Keller, TX, will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, June 26, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Bro. Rick Crandall officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.

Kent McConkey was born February 27, 1959, in Alexandra, Louisiana and passed away June 21, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. Kent was a member of Keystone Church in Keller, Texas. He was a District Sales Manager for Coca Cola in Fort Worth and even though he had a "title", he still worked in the trenches alongside his co-workers. Kent was a workaholic, and no one could "out work" him. He was an avid golfer and loved playing with his dad and brothers. Kent enjoyed football and he liked the Saints, but he loved LSU Tigers. He had become an online shopper and would order anything from cookware to 500 pounds of cheese. His creativity was out of this world and was always thinking outside the box. Kent loved God, his family and especially his two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel McConkey; brother, Douglas McConkey; nephew, Justin McConkey; and niece, Skylar Emory.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lisa McConkey; two daughters, Kensley McConkey and Karagan McConkey; two grandchildren, Greysen and Parker McConkey; his father, Ken McConkey and wife Judy; brothers, Michael McConkey and wife Dottie, and William McConkey and wife Donna; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Kyle McConkey, Josh McConkey, Hayden McConkey, Shane Luke Ashraf, Mark Emory and Chance Emory. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jason Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA. During this time, due to capacity requirements, we ask that you express your condolences to the family in a short and timely manner so that everyone may have the same opportunity.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 24, 2020
Dear Lisa and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Kent. I am praying for your strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Karen Cox
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved