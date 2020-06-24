Dear Lisa and Family,
I am so sorry to hear about Kent. I am praying for your strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Kent McConkey
Keller, TX - Funeral Services for Kent McConkey, 61, of Keller, TX, will be held 10:00 A.M., Friday, June 26, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Bro. Rick Crandall officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.
Kent McConkey was born February 27, 1959, in Alexandra, Louisiana and passed away June 21, 2020, in Grapevine, Texas. Kent was a member of Keystone Church in Keller, Texas. He was a District Sales Manager for Coca Cola in Fort Worth and even though he had a "title", he still worked in the trenches alongside his co-workers. Kent was a workaholic, and no one could "out work" him. He was an avid golfer and loved playing with his dad and brothers. Kent enjoyed football and he liked the Saints, but he loved LSU Tigers. He had become an online shopper and would order anything from cookware to 500 pounds of cheese. His creativity was out of this world and was always thinking outside the box. Kent loved God, his family and especially his two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel McConkey; brother, Douglas McConkey; nephew, Justin McConkey; and niece, Skylar Emory.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lisa McConkey; two daughters, Kensley McConkey and Karagan McConkey; two grandchildren, Greysen and Parker McConkey; his father, Ken McConkey and wife Judy; brothers, Michael McConkey and wife Dottie, and William McConkey and wife Donna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kyle McConkey, Josh McConkey, Hayden McConkey, Shane Luke Ashraf, Mark Emory and Chance Emory. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jason Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA. During this time, due to capacity requirements, we ask that you express your condolences to the family in a short and timely manner so that everyone may have the same opportunity.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.