Kevin Fields
Kevin Fields

Monroe - Funeral Services for Kevin Fields, 59, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 3:00 P.M., Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Mausoleum Chapel of Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. until service time on Friday. The family requests that you wear a mask and practice social distancing. Capacity limit will be followed.

Kevin Fields was born August 16, 1961 and passed away September 8, 2020. He was the owner of Fields Management, L.L.C., a computer networking company. Kevin enjoyed woodworking and had a love for the outdoors, especially hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Fields; son, Jared Fields and wife Ashley Elizabeth; grandsons, Channing Hayden and Declan Alexander Fields; sister, Krista Vidrine and husband Kenneth Robert; and nephews, Jonathan Vidrine and Seth Vidrine.

Memorials may be to a charity of your choice in memory of Kevin.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
