Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Rayville, LA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Rayville, LA
Kyle Mills Jr. Obituary
Kyle Mills, Jr.

Rayville - Funeral services for Kyle Mills, Jr., 76, of Rayville, LA will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Rayville, LA with Dr. Eddie Wren and Mr. Carlton Clark officiating. Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Kyle was born November 19, 1942 in Rayville, LA and passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Vicksburg, MS.

Mr. Kyle was veteran with the U. S. Marines served during the Cuban Crisis as a Machine Gunner. Mr. Kyle was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rayville and was a farmer for 51 years. He is preceded in death by his son, Sonny Mills, daughters, Catherine Mills Wilkerson and Debra Lois Mills; parents, Kyle and Nita Mills; sister, Debra Bruyninckx; mother and father-in-law, Jimmie and O.L. Morris.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Virginia Morris Mills of Rayville; son, Cliff Mills and wife, Kim of Rayville; sister, Francis Coenen of Monroe; grandchildren, Pete Jacobs and "Kayla", Sara Jacobs and "Michael", Ryan Wilkerson and wife, Kay Lynne, Bridget Hosea and husband, Tyler, Andrew Mills and wife, Hope, Cole Mills, Kylie Mills, Caroline Mills, and Connor Mills; great grandchildren, Avari Jacobs, Mason Mills Hosea, Sonny Kyle Mills, and Madelyn Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Todd Morris, Tim Morris, Chris Morris, Nathan Morris, Jason Bruyninckx, Kyle Bruyninckx, Ted Morris Jr., and Ted Coenen.

Honorary pallbearers are Lester Johnson, Jim Adams, Kelly Evans, Johnny Hoychick, Orie Gene Morris, Ted Morris, David Cooper, and Jim Brown.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or the .

Visitation is 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, Rayville, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on June 11, 2019
