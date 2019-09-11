|
|
Lamar S. Buffington
Monroe - Lamar S. Buffington of Monroe, Louisiana passed in peace, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Dell Barksdale. Survived by his daughters, Helen Simpson and husband, Joseph Simpson, Mary Buffington and Leigh Buffington and grandchildren, John William Simpson, Ian Lamar Simpson, Ansley Simpson Holton and husband, Barry Holton, Mary Helen Kennedy and Sadie Buffington Prince. Also surviving, his beloved sisters-in-law, Antoinette Barksdale Terry, Mary Helen Bradford and husband, Ron Bradford; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and cherished friends.
Born November 12, 1928 in Standard, Louisiana, he attended Louisiana Tech before entering the United States Navy. He served in the Navy during the Korean War after which he returned to Louisiana Tech to graduate with a B. A. in Business Administration. He enjoyed life-long friendships with his Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers.
Lamar enjoyed spending time with family and friends and participating in service organizations. He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and enjoyed deepening his faith through study with his dear friends. He also was a devoted supporter of the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home and the annual "To Do at the Zoo" at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
Visitation will take place September 14, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1901 Lexington Avenue, Monroe, Louisiana beginning at 1:30 PM and a Memorial Service will be immediately thereafter at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift can be given to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or the Louisiana Methodist Children's Home, 904 DeVille Lane, Ruston, Louisiana 71273, (318) 255-5020.
Published in The News Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019