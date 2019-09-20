Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
209 North Bonner Street
Ruston, LA 71270
(318) 255-2832
Resources
More Obituaries for Lanene Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lanene Smith Colvin


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lanene Smith Colvin Obituary
Lanene Smith Colvin

Dubach, LA - Funeral services for Lanene Smith Colvin, 89, of Dubach, LA will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Dubach, LA. Bro. Barry Joyner will officiate. Interment will follow at Colvin Memorial Cemetery in Unionville, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.

Lanene was born on November 21, 1929 in Junction City, AR to Dewey and Tommie McGee Smith. She passed away after a lengthy illness on September 18, 2019 in Monroe. Lanene was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Dubach.

Lanene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Delanie Luther Colvin.

Left to cherish Lanene's memory are her children: Luther Gerald "Pete" Colvin and wife Evelyn of Minden, LA and Patti Colvin Newsom and husband Mike of Monroe, LA; grandchildren: Stacey Ann Colvin, Brandy Lane Colvin, Jennifer Newsom Green, and Amanda Colvin Spencer; 9 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers are the Deacons of First Baptist Church in Dubach.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 10:00 AM until time for the service at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lanene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Download Now