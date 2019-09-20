|
|
Lanene Smith Colvin
Dubach, LA - Funeral services for Lanene Smith Colvin, 89, of Dubach, LA will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Dubach, LA. Bro. Barry Joyner will officiate. Interment will follow at Colvin Memorial Cemetery in Unionville, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Ruston.
Lanene was born on November 21, 1929 in Junction City, AR to Dewey and Tommie McGee Smith. She passed away after a lengthy illness on September 18, 2019 in Monroe. Lanene was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church in Dubach.
Lanene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Delanie Luther Colvin.
Left to cherish Lanene's memory are her children: Luther Gerald "Pete" Colvin and wife Evelyn of Minden, LA and Patti Colvin Newsom and husband Mike of Monroe, LA; grandchildren: Stacey Ann Colvin, Brandy Lane Colvin, Jennifer Newsom Green, and Amanda Colvin Spencer; 9 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are the Deacons of First Baptist Church in Dubach.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 10:00 AM until time for the service at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 20, 2019