Lannie Paul Henley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lannie Paul Henley Obituary
Lannie Paul Henley

Lannie Paul Henley went peacefully to be with Jesus Christ in heaven on 2/17/2020 at the age of 83. Lannie was a Godly man who believed in prayer and helping those in need. He loved his family and is survived by his four daughters: Lisa Moore, Rhonda Adams, Lori Thibodeaux, and Dina Robison; their spouses and families including 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Lannie was a veteran who served our country in the 11th Airborne Division. He had a passion for the beach, ocean, diving, fishing, college football, food and family gatherings. The family will hold a private ceremony.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -