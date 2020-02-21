|
|
Lannie Paul Henley
Lannie Paul Henley went peacefully to be with Jesus Christ in heaven on 2/17/2020 at the age of 83. Lannie was a Godly man who believed in prayer and helping those in need. He loved his family and is survived by his four daughters: Lisa Moore, Rhonda Adams, Lori Thibodeaux, and Dina Robison; their spouses and families including 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Lannie was a veteran who served our country in the 11th Airborne Division. He had a passion for the beach, ocean, diving, fishing, college football, food and family gatherings. The family will hold a private ceremony.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 20, 2020