Farmerville - Larce McElroy Holder, Jr., 97, of Farmerville, LA passed away in the evening on June 17, 2019 at the War Veterans Home in Monroe, La. He was born in Oil City, LA on June 27, 1921 to Larce McElroy Holder, Sr. and Carmen Liles Holder. He was married to Margaret Webb for 7 years and had one son, Mac. Larce married Sadie Nelson in 1954 and together they had three daughters, Larene, Lenece and Deanie.



He was an avid outdoorsman as a young man and served his country as a military aerial cartographer in WW II. He received his degree in art from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, LA.



For many years he and Sadie owned Creative Photo and Art Studio where he was a professional photographer and they both taught art classes. He was also the Boy Scout Leader for Troop 16 in Farmerville. In 1970 he started the art department at Cedar Creek School in Ruston and taught fine art and industrial art there for 21 years. He was an inspirational and influential mentor to many young people throughout out his lifetime. He was often heard to say, " It is not about the things you leave behind, it's about the people and the memories." A true Renaissance man, he will be missed by generations of people, and his like will not be seen again. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larce McElroy Holder, Sr. and Carmen Liles Holder; his wife Sade Nelson Holder and first wife Margaret Webb.



Larce is survived by one son, Larce McElroy Holder III, and wife Eleanor of Austin, TX and three daughters; Carmen Larene Hornbuckle and husband Billy, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Lenece Cavalier and husband Larry of Monroe, LA and Deanie Holder of Istanbul, Turkey; 6 grandchildren, Larce McElroy Holder IV and wife Janie, Laura Grimes and husband Randy; Elaine Berger and husband Jeff; Alana Louviere and husband Jason; Courtney Cavalier and Tori Cavalier and 9 great-grandchildren, Larce McElroy Holder V, Elizabeth Holder, Daniel Grimes, Will Grimes, Jessica Berger, Savanna Berger, Ryleigh Berger, Mila Louviere and Paxton Louviere.



Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Interment to follow at Garden of Memory- Minden, LA.



