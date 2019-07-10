Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Monroe, LA
Larry "Goose" Bradley


1940 - 2019
Larry "Goose" Bradley Obituary
Larry "Goose" Bradley

Monroe - Larry was born on November 16, 1940, in Oak Grove, LA. He passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Paul Thudurparampil officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday evening at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe, LA. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA.

Larry was the Owner/Agent of Bradley Insurance Services for over 55 years, retiring recently due to failing health. He was a past president Life Underwriter's Association, NLU Booster Club, Bayou DeSiard Optimist Club and Davis Island Hunting Club. He loved to fish, play dominoes, cut & bale hay on his farm in Start, LA. He loved driving his John Deere Tractor.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Herlevic Bradley; his father, John W. Bradley; brother, Earl Bradley; father-in-law, Ralph W. Moore.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Cecille Moore Bradley; son, Paul and wife Ginger of Baton Rouge, LA; son, Patrick of Brooklyn New York; daughter, Paige Bradley-Pecoul and husband Todd of New Orleans, LA; He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Claire, Jonathon and Andrew Bradley, Pearl, Sadie and Camille Pecoul; his mother-in-law, Aubyn Jean Moore. He is survived by his brother, Fred Bradley of Gulfport; MS; sister, Johnette Stover and husband Smokey Stover of Duson, LA, and sister, Suzi Phan of Monroe, LA. His four legged pal Dixie will miss him terribly.

Pallbearers will be ELee Trichel, Harold Sullivan, Lee Roy Howard, Charles Hogan, Jimbo Herlevic, Jonathon Washam, and grandsons, Jonathon Bradley and Andrew Bradley.

We would like to express our thanks to STAT Home Health and Compassus Hospice Care for their wonderful care during this time.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on July 10, 2019
