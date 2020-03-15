Services
Larry Brooks Scheppf Sr.

West Monroe - Funeral Services for Larry Brooks Scheppf, Sr., 66, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe, LA, with Elder W.C. Hatten, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery in Rayville, LA.

Mr. Scheppf was born on July 10, 1953, and went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2020.

He was the owner of Dixie Pawn and Gun in Ruston, LA, until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as all outdoor activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Shirley Scheppf.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Harper Scheppf; son, Brooks Scheppf and wife Cara; daughter, Brittany Scheppf White and husband Chris; grandchildren, Barron, Evalee, Harper, Brock and Noah; brothers, Paul Scheppf and wife Laura, and Luckie and wife Dianne; sister, Debra Scheppf Wood; mother-in-law, Barbara Harper; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Rick Walters, Tony Danna, Larry Roache, Kirk Merley, Mike Buzon, Andy Furlow, Kyle Sanderlin, Newt Briggs, Barry Wall and Cecil Minor.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until service time on Tuesday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Memorials may be made to the , Home Office, 225 N. Michigan, floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

