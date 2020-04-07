|
|
Larry Cannon
El Dorado - Larry Alton Cannon, 71, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at the John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado, Arkansas.
He was born September 5, 1948 to Alton Lafon Cannon and Nancy Lenora Powell Cannon in Delhi, Louisiana. He was a retired Claims Superintendent for State Farm. Larry served in the Air Force for four years, two of which he was deployed in Vietnam. He served in the Army Reserves for 18 years, and he retired as a Staff Sargent E7. He was on the Junction City School Board from 2002-2010, serving as president from 2007-2010. He served as president of the Junction City Elementary PTO for several years. Larry was a lifetime member of the VFW.
Larry loved to hunt, fish, garden, tinker in his shop, and spend time with his family and friends. He loved to watch NCIS, the news, and the weather. He always enjoyed drinking a chocolate milkshake, and he loved sitting on his porches listening to the radio. Larry was a member of Mt. Union Baptist Church. He was dedicated to sharing the love of the Lord with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Terry Micheal Cannon, and brother, Allen Cannon.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Belva Cannon of El Dorado; son, Walker Micheal Cannon (Marissa) of El Dorado; daughter, LeaAnn Michelle Mason (Taylor) of El Dorado; grandchildren, Aubrey Murry, Graham Newton, and Noah Cannon all of El Dorado; brother, Tommy Cannon (Ann) of Monroe, Louisiana; sister, Mary Jo Phillips (Ougie) of West Monroe, Louisiana; brother, Jeff Cannon of Monroe, Louisiana; Aunt, Betty Jo Howard of Keller, Texas; Uncle, Ralph Powell of Rayville, Louisiana; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
In keeping with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations regarding public gatherings, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. Arrangements for a memorial will be announced by Young's Funeral Directors at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Junction City High School for the Larry Cannon Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be expressed at www.youngsfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star on Apr. 7, 2020