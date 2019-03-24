Larry Graves



Ruston - Funeral services for Larry Graves, age 85, of Ruston (formerly of Sterlington) will be held Monday, March 25,at 3 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Ruston. Rev. Dana Thrash will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday at Grace UMC prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mt. Nebo Cemetery in Downsville under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.



Larry was born on March 8, 1934, in Strong, Ark., to Homer Graves and Robbie Day Graves. He passed away on March 22, 2019, in Ruston.



Larry grew up in Marion and was a graduate of Marion High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He married Joye Kelley of Downsville in 1956. He worked for Mid-Louisiana Gas Company (formerly Humble Gas) in Fairbanks until his retirement in 1992. They lived in Fairbanks and Sterlington until 2009, when they moved to Ruston to be near their daughter and her family.



Larry was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Ruston; he was formerly a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Sterlington.He was also a member of Robert W. Cretney Masonic Lodge in Sterlington.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Joye Kelley Graves; a sister, Judy Graves Franklin; and two brothers-in-law, James Franklin and Bob Telles.



Left to cherish Larry's memory are his daughter, Lisa Graves Smith and husband Ron of Ruston; a grandson, Alan Smith and wife Ralee of Ruston; a great-grandson, Carter Alan Smith; a sister, Freddie Graves Tellesof Rogers, Ark.; a sister-in-law, Barbara Kelley Rising and husband Doug of Ruston; a nephew and four nieces; and many cousins and friends.



"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7



Ruston, LA Published in The News Star on Mar. 24, 2019