Larry L. Brown
Monroe - Funeral services for Larry L. Brown, 71, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 24, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe, with Rev. Charles Dupree and James Eppinette officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Brown was born November 22, 1947, in Monroe, LA, and passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of NLU (now ULM). Mr. Brown was owner and operator of Sunrise Coffee and Snacks employing nearly 100 employees covering 22 cities over 9 different states. He was an avid reader, completed the crossword puzzle daily, loved Jeopardy, and he said everyone should watch "Lonesome Dove" at least once in their life!
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Judge Gilbert Thurston and Lorie Moore Brown; and brother, Robert Lee Brown.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Donna Lomax Brown; four children, Robert Michael Brown, Patrick Ryan Brown, Rebecca Eppinette and husband James, and Rachel Brown; nine grandchildren, Madison LeBlanc and husband Aaron, Chloe and Siri Brown, Carson Arnold and husband Hunter, Micah Eppinette and wife Tracy, Carmann Eppinette, William Brown, and Jude and Gauvin Reuther; and great-grandson, Kaiden Arnold.
Pallbearers will be Jack Williams, Richard Moore, Brad Lomax, Micah Eppinette, Todd Hale, and Travis Reuther.
Memorials may be made to the or to the .
