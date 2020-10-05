1/1
Larry McCullough Sr.
Larry McCullough, Sr.

West Monroe - Graveside services for Larry McCullough, Sr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday October 8, 2020 at Hasley Cemetery-West Monroe. Dr. Mark Fenn will be officiating. The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Thursday at Kilpatrick Funeral Home-West Monroe.

Larry McCullough, Sr., age 77 of West Monroe passed away Sunday, October 4th, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by family.

Larry was born February 7th, 1943 in West Monroe, LA to the late John and Vera McCullough. Larry and his wife Judy were lifetime members of First Baptist Church of West Monroe. Larry served in the Navy during the Vietnam war era. Larry was a hardworking man and Larry spent 52 years working as an E&I technician at Graphics Packaging in West Monroe.

Larry and his wife, the former Judy Hoffman of West Monroe were avid RVers and enjoyed their yearly trips to Florida.

In addition to his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his twin brother, Harry and brother, Gerald and sister, Ruth.

Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy (Hoffman) McCullough; children, Larry (Linda) McCullough, Jerry (Jamie) McCullough, Tammy (Jay) Monk, Summer McCullough and 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dana Reynolds and Angel Colvin for their assistance and loving care during Larry's illness, as well as St Francis Medical Center Nursing Staff for their compassion and care.

online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com




Published in The News Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
