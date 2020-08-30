1/
Larry McDonald
1940 - 2020
Larry McDonald

West Monroe, LA - Funeral service celebrating the life of Mr. Larry McDonald of West Monroe, LA will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe with Woods Watson and Chris Bates officiating. Mr. Larry was born November 7, 1940 and passed from this life August 29, 2020 at the age of 79. Survivors include his wife Myra McDonald; son, Trey McDonald; daughter, Amy Kane; brother,Tim McDonald; grandchildren, Scott, Brittany, Brandon, Savannah, John Michael, and Jack Karson; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.

Griffin Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Funeral Home
911 Warren Drive
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 396-3191
