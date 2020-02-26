|
Latance Phelps Futch
Farmerville - Funeral services for Latance Phelps Futch, 99, of Farmerville will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at Zion Hill Baptist Church with Dr. Connie Ward and Rev. Andy Allred officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Farrar Funeral Home in Farmerville.
Latance was born June 15, 1920 to J.D. and Inez Phelps in Farmerville, Louisiana. She made Farmerville her home for most of her life. She slipped quietly and peacefully away to her heavenly home on February 25, 2020 at the age of 99.
Latance had a long and productive life. On August 12, 1939, she married Theos Don Futch, and they enjoyed 52 years together until his death in 1991. She and her sister married brothers, creating a bond between their children as close as siblings.
In 1955, Latance attended beauty school and worked with Cleo Taylor at Cleo's Beauty Shop until 1964. At that time, she and her husband purchased Union Butane Company from Murry Cole upon his retirement. They worked side by side in the butane business until they retired.
Latance was a faithful member of Zion Hill Baptist Church where she taught the ladies Sunday school class for over 60 years, until the age of 93. She also served as church treasurer for 22 years until the age of 93. She loved her church family and they loved her back.
Latance enjoyed her senior years looking at them as a time to embrace new experiences and learn new things. She started gardening and learned to play the violin and bass guitar, but her greatest accomplishment was fulfilling a life time dream of earning her college diploma through Liberty University's Distance Learning Program at the age of 87. She was featured in the May/June 2008 issue of "Liberty Journal". T.A. Powell of Liberty University who traveled to Louisiana to be a part of Latance's graduation ceremony at Zion Hill Church, was quoted, "She impressed me to no end. She was so bright and full of energy, and the little church was jam-packed with people." Latance said it was the most memorable day of her life. Her story even made it to Fox News, who labeled her the "Granny Grad"
Latance was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. & Inez Phelps; husband, Theos Don Futch; infant daughter, Mary Ann; brothers, Davis Phelps and George Phelps; and her sister, Zimma Futch.
Mrs. Futch is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Janice & Aubrey Durr of West Monroe and Alicia & Gene Reeves of Ruston; five grandchildren, Ashley Redden & wife, Sandy, Allison Granger & husband, David, Janna Antley & husband, Chris, Angie Johnson & husband, Matt and Jared Reeves; twelve great-grandchildren, Sarah & Hanna Redden; Ethan, Jonathan, Ella, Emma and Jude Granger; Jordan, Jacob and Jax Antley; and Ian and Reeves Johnson. She is also survived by many niees and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Antley, Ethan Granger, Jacob Antley, Ian Johnson, Jonathan Granger, Jude Granger and Jax Antley.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home Chapel in Farmerville.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to the care givers who have given so selflessly and lovingly these past two years: Patsy Leichman, Rosiland Wines, Belinda Coleman, Jerrie Lockwood and Tiffany Wines, as well as the staff of Compassus.
